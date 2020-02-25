New Delhi– NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said the government is in the process of creating a portal to share data on public platform for public use.



Speaking at an event organised by Ficci, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Observer Research Foundation, Kant said: “India has a vast amount of data. NITI Aayog is working on a portal to put this data in an anonymous manner in public domain so that the people across the sectors can utilize it.”



Kant said that India has over 2,000 startups working in artificial intelligence and machine learning and the startups need data.



He, however, noted that critical human personal data should be kept within the country.



Kant also said that there is a need to create an economic framework for data pooling as a business resource in a responsible manner.



Further, he said India offers the required size and scale to do innovations across health and education among other sectors.



“Indians are going to use data to a greater size and scale as we are the only country in the world which has a varied bank of biometrics,” a FICCI statement quoted Kant as saying.



Highlighting the potential of artificial intelligence, Kant urged companies and banks to leverage on the power of machine learning and AI.



“Companies or banks which do not use artificial intelligence or machine learning will just go bust. Companies which use the power of technology will leapfrog,” he said. (IANS)