Berlin– US based search engine giant Google recently announced that it will be launching Pixel 6 series smartphones on October 19 and now a German retailer Saturn has revealed the price as well as some major features of the upcoming Pixel 6.



According to the scanned ad, the Google Pixel 6 will launch 649, which lines up with previous leaks seen about the smaller Pixel 6’s price. This 649 Pixel 6 model comes with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch screen, a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, reports Android Central.



Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will share the same main, ultrawide camera.



The devices will come with a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera. The Pro model will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera sensor with 4x zoom support.



For selfies, the vanilla Pixel 6 will have an 8MP sensor, whereas the Pro model will come with a 12mp Sony IMX663 sensor. The Pro model’s front camera will offer two zoom levels: 0.7x and 1x.



As per the report, the primary camera will likely support 4K video @ 60fps with a maximum zoom level at 7X. While recording at either 4K or FHD @ 60fps enabled zoom up to 20X.



The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440×3,120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come preinstalled with a digital car key application.



Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, and up to 512GB of storage. (IANS)