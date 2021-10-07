New Delhi– Google on Thursday announced to equip more than 40 million people with Google Cloud skills, as the pandemic accelerated digital transformation for organisations across multiple industries which are facing the skill crunch.

To achieve this goal, the tech giant launched Google Cloud Skills Boost for online learning, skills development, and certifications, managed and delivered directly by Google Cloud.

“Starting today, ‘Google Cloud Skills Boost’ will provide access to more than 700 hands-on labs, role-based courses, skill badges, and certification resources, including 16 new learning paths, all of which are available on-demand globally,” the company said in a statement.

Google Cloud Skills Boost will enable learning and professional development at an unprecedented scale, it added.

More than 90 per cent of IT leaders say they’re looking to grow their cloud environments in the next several years, yet more than 80 per cent of those same leaders identified a lack of skills and knowledge within their employees as a barrier to this growth.

“Through this new initiative, we aim to remove barriers for businesses and drive career success for individuals – via the cloud,” Google said.

At launch, the content is available in English and Japanese, with support for more languages launching soon.

Users who sign up for Google Cloud Skills Boost by November 6 will receive their first month of content at no-cost, making it easier than ever for anyone to earn a Google Cloud certification or pick up a new skill. (IANS)