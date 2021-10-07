New Delhi– More than one in two Indian professionals are currently feeling stressed at work as well-being measures have become a luxury for many in the last 18 months, adversely affecting mental health of working professionals in the country, a LinkedIn report showed on Thursday.

When asked to share their primary reasons for work stress, employed professionals cited ‘balancing work with personal needs’ (34 per cent), ‘not making enough money’ (32 per cent), and ‘slow career advancement’ (25 per cent) as the top three stressors at work today.

Amid such stressful times, one in three professionals are also seen drawing optimism from the availability of jobs (36 per cent) and improved control over expenses (30 per cent) in today’s recovering, yet competitive, jobs marketplace.

“While nearly half of (47 per cent) employed professionals wish to end work at reasonable hours, only about one-thirds (36 per cent) were actually able to do so. And while 41 per cent planned for time-off, only 30 per cent could take time off in the past two months,” LinkedIn’s India Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta said.

“These alarming statistics reflect the urgency for companies to understand how creating a culture that encourages work-life balance and prioritises well-being is critical moving forward,” he said.

As workforce priorities continue to change in these transformative times, the findings go on to indicate that flexibility and work-life balance will serve as critical talent drivers across the Indian professional landscape for years to come.

While greater flexibility remains a mutual need across generations, younger professionals found it easier to take a break than their older cohorts.

The findings, based on a survey response of 3,881 professionals from July 31 to September 24, revealed that millennials were 2x more likely to take time-offs, while Gen Z professionals were 1.5x more likely to take breaks during the day, when compared to Baby Boomers.

Interestingly, Boomers were 1.5x more likely to be open with their colleagues about mental health and stress when compared to millennials as well as Gen Z professionals, the report mentioned. (IANS)