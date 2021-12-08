San Francisco–New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said that his top priority in the new role is to improve the company’s execution and streamline how the micro-blogging platform operates.

Agrawal, appearing for the first time since replacing Jack Dorsey at the Barclays technology conference late on Tuesday, said that the company was “operating previously in a functional structure where we had a single engineering organisation, a single design research organisation, and product teams that were matrixed into them.”

New Twitter CEO has already begun restructuring the company and two senior executives have already stepped down as part of the reorganisation plan.

According to The Verge, Agrawal rejigged the company under the key pillars of Consumer, Revenue, and Core Tech.

“I believe we have set them up so they can really move fast,” he said at the conference.

Along with the three new general managers — who are Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell — Lindsey Iannucci was named VP of Operations at Twitter.

“She’s (Iannucci) going to help us improve our operational rigour in this new structure to really get us to faster decision making, clearer ownership, increased accountability, improved operations, which will result in faster execution overall and better results,” Agrawal added.

According to an earlier report in The Washington Post, Twitter’s Chief Design Officer Dantley Davis, who joined the company in 2019, and Head of Engineering Michael Montano, who joined in 2011, have quit.

According to Twitter, “Parag is focused on operational excellence and setting Twitter up to hit its goals and these changes were made with that in mind”.

He has been with Twitter for more than a decade and has served as Chief Technology Officer since 2017. (IANS)