New Delhi– The successful privatisation of Air India was particularly important, not only in terms of garnering disinvestment proceeds, but also to boost the privatisation drive, the Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled in the Parliament on Monday, said.

The Centre on Thursday handed over the management control of national carrier Air India to a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

The recently-introduced New Public Sector Enterprise Policy and Asset Monetisation Strategy by the Centre reaffirm its commitment towards privatisation and strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, the Survey document said.

The National Monetisation Pipeline has estimated an aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of the Central government, over a four-year period from FY22 to FY25.

The top five sectors which capture around 83 per cent of the aggregate pipeline value include roads, railways, power, oil and gas pipelines, and telecom.

Of the estimated potential, around 15 per cent of assets with an indicative value of Rs 0.88 lakh crore are envisaged to be rolled out in the current financial year ending March.

The Budget for FY22 also emphasized monetisation of assets as one of the three pillars for enhanced and sustainable infrastructure financing in the country. (IANS)