New Delhi– Google on Monday said it has trained 8.5 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to date across the Asia-Pacific region through its ‘Grow with Google’ programmes and partnerships.

The company said that over the next year and beyond, it will be deepening existing programmes to support small businesses and launching new ones.

“We’ll also be helping MSMEs find the skilled people they need by expanding access to Google Career Certificates, which develop in-demand skills like IT support, data analytics and user experience design,” said Scott Beaumont, President, Asia Pacific at Google.

“Our developer programmes, such as the Appscale Academy in India, a partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub, will continue to help app-makers (like health-technology startup Stamurai) grow globally,” he added.

In partnership with learning institutions and nonprofits, the tech giant is providing free scholarships for certificates in India, Indonesia and Singapore.

“We will be offering the same opportunity in more countries soon we’ve committed to providing over 250,000 scholarships across Asia Pacific in 2022,” said Beaumont.

Google’s ‘Saphan Digital’ programme in Thailand has trained over 100,000 small businesses, while the ‘Accelerate Vietnam Digital 4.0’ initiative has trained 650,000 people.

“To ensure that opportunities to learn new skills are equitable, we’ll continue to support nonprofits across the region,” said Beaumont.

Since 2019, through its Google.org philanthropic arm, the company has contributed over $11 million in grants that support underserved MSMEs.

“Helping MSMEs in underserved parts of the region will continue to be a major priority — including $4 million in Google.org support for The Asia Foundation, which will expand Go Digital ASEAN with new training programmes, including green skills, cybersecurity and financial planning,” said the company. (IANS)