New Delhi– Automaker Kia on Thursday revealed its new all-electric SUV — EV3, globally, offering a driving range of up to 600 km and 10 to 80 per cent battery charging in 31 minutes.

According to the company, the new EV SUV will be introduced first in South Korea in July this year, followed by its European launch in the second half of the year.

The company also plans to further expand the sales of EV3 into other regions, with subsequent launches to be expected after the European market entry.

“The EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600 km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles,” Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia, said in a statement.

Kia offers the EV3 in nine body colours — two of which have been created exclusively for the new model — Aventurine Green and Terracotta.

The EV3 measures 4,300mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,560mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. It features a front-wheel-drive electric powertrain based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), utilising Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology.

The EV3 Standard model is offered exclusively with a 58.3kWh battery, while the EV3 Long Range variant is fitted with an 81.4kWh battery.

“With the EV3, Kia has redefined the EV SUV segment to create a compact model that is comprehensively equipped with innovative technology and features,” said Spencer Cho, VP and Head of Global Business Planning.

Both models utilise a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, which enables a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds.

The EV3’s maximum speed is 170 kmph, the automaker mentioned. (IANS)