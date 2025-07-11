Mercedes-Benz India Posts Best-Ever Q1 Sales with 10% Growth, Sells 4,238 Vehicles

NEW DELHI— Mercedes-Benz India announced Friday that it achieved its best-ever first-quarter sales performance, retailing 4,238 vehicles in the April–June 2025 period—a 10% increase compared to the same quarter last fiscal year.

The growth was fueled by strong demand across the company’s core and top-end luxury segments, along with a significant surge in battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales.

According to the company, sales in the top-end luxury segment—which includes flagship models like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS lineup, and AMG performance cars—grew by 20% year-over-year in Q1.

Notable demand was seen for models such as the EQS Maybach Night Series, the G 580 with EQ Technology, and the AMG G 63, with some variants already sold out or facing waiting periods of up to six months.

Mercedes-Benz’s BEV portfolio experienced impressive growth of 157% during the quarter and now accounts for 8% of total sales. Key contributors to this surge included the EQS 450 SUV and the G 580 with EQ Technology.

The brand’s core segment—which features models like the C-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB), GLC, and GLE SUVs—made up 60% of overall sales volume. The E-Class LWB continued to dominate the luxury sedan market in India, bolstered by the addition of the high-performance E450 variant.

Meanwhile, the entry-level luxury segment saw a slight dip in sales, amid intensified competition at lower price points. Still, Mercedes-Benz emphasized that its entry models offer strong value, with premium features and signature luxury appeal.

As part of its continued focus on high-end offerings, Mercedes-Benz also launched the new GLS AMG Line SUV in India. Priced at ₹1.4 crore for the GLS 450 AMG Line and ₹1.43 crore for the GLS 450d AMG Line, the new variants offer a sportier, more dynamic version of the popular luxury SUV.

With over 16,000 GLS units already on Indian roads, the company expects the new AMG Line edition to further strengthen its foothold in the premium SUV segment.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said the strong first-quarter results reflect rising customer interest in personalized, technology-driven luxury vehicles.

“Our focus on top-end products and electric vehicles is clearly resonating with customers, and this strategy is shaping new preferences in the Indian luxury car market,” Iyer said. (Source: IANS)