Tata Motors’ Global Wholesales Fall 9% in Q1 FY26

NEW DELHI— Tata Motors reported a 9% year-over-year decline in global wholesales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, including sales from its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit. The company sold 299,664 vehicles during the April–June quarter, down from 329,847 units in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Wholesales for Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, totaled 87,569 units for the quarter, representing a 6% drop compared to Q1 FY25.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles also saw a 10% decline, falling to 124,809 units year-over-year.

Jaguar Land Rover posted total global wholesales of 87,286 units during the quarter, an 11% decrease from the same period last year. Jaguar sales accounted for 2,339 units, while Land Rover contributed 84,947 units.

In terms of overall sales, Tata Motors recorded an 8.47% decline, delivering 210,415 units in Q1 FY26 compared to 229,891 units in Q1 FY25. Both domestic passenger and commercial vehicle segments experienced downturns: passenger vehicle sales fell 10% to 124,809 units, while commercial vehicle sales declined 6% year-over-year to 85,606 units.

For June 2025 alone, Tata Motors’ domestic sales were down 12% from June 2024. However, there were some bright spots—international commercial vehicle sales surged 68%, signaling strong overseas demand.

Electric vehicles (EVs) also showed signs of recovery. Of the 124,809 passenger vehicles sold in Q1 FY26, 16,231 were EVs. While overall passenger vehicle sales declined 10% year-over-year, EV sales appeared to be gaining momentum toward the end of the quarter. (Source: IANS)