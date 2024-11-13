Ahmedabad– Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday announced that the Group commits a $10 billion investment in US energy security and infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 local jobs in the country.

In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani once again congratulated President-elect Trump, who is set to become America’s 47th President in a most momentous comeback in political history.

“As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and investing $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” the Adani Group Chairman posted.

In an earlier post on X last week, Gautam Adani congratulated Trump for his resounding victory in the US presidential election, saying it is fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation’s founding principles.

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation’s founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Trump after his victory in the US presidential election, lauding the US leader’s “historic” achievement.

According to the India and US Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) ministerial meeting in September, convened by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Washington, DC, energy trade is playing a key role in supporting the national priorities of both the countries.

The ministers recognised the progress the two countries have made to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging clean energy technologies, advancing renewable energy deployment and reliable grid integration, promoting energy efficiency, and advancing decarbonisation of high-emitting sectors like industry, buildings, and transport.

The two nations also welcomed collaboration on the new National Centre for Hydrogen Safety in India and partnership on the second ‘International Conference on Green Hydrogen’ held this month. (IANS)