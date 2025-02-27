Seoul– Kia, South Korea’s second-biggest carmaker, said on Thursday it has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) models and future electrification strategy at an event in Spain.

Kia showcased three key models — the Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2 sport utility vehicle (SUV) — representing its latest electric technology and design innovations.

The EV4 is Kia’s first electric sedan, the PV5 is its first purpose-built vehicle (PBV) equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated PBV platform named E-GMP.S and the Concept EV2 is a compact addition to its growing dedicated EV lineup, reports Yonhap news agency.

E-GMP.S stands for the electric-global modular platform for service architecture that allows for flexible configurations through its modular body system.

“Kia remains committed to becoming the world’s leading EV brand and sustainable mobility solutions provider by enhancing the options and experiences we offer our customers,” Kia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President Song Ho-sung said.

The EV4 comes with the group’s dedicated EV platform, named E-GMP, and an 81.4 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

It boasts of the longest driving range at 533 kms per charge among EV models made by Kia and its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor.

Kia plans to launch the EV4 in global markets after initially introducing its hatchback version in Europe this year.

The company aims to sell a total of 165,000 units a year of the EV4 model globally, targeting 80,000 units in Europe, 50,000 in the United States and 25,000 in South Korea.

It will launch the PV5 lineup in global markets after placing the PV5 in the domestic and European market later this year.

The PV5, shown as a concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, is the first dedicated model from Kia’s PBV business strategy.

Four variants of the PV5 illustrated the industry-transforming flexibility of the first PBV model with the PV5 Cargo, PV5 Passenger and PV5 Wheelchair Access Vehicle (WAV) variants, along with PV5 Crew, a flagship conversion model developed by Kia.

The PV5 serves as a new ground for innovation, laying the foundation for a new form of EV usability with exceptional flexibility through radical modularity, the release said.

“As a first mover in the PBV sector, Kia, through the PV5, combines a customer-oriented approach with advanced EV technology to transform personal mobility,” Song said.

The PV5 is set to be showcased at the Seoul Mobility Show that opens next month.

Meanwhile, the maker of K5 sedans and Sorento SUVs plans to launch the mass-produced model of the EV2 SUV in Europe next year.

Kia expects to sell more than 100,000 units a year of the EV2 model in Europe following its launch next year. (IANS)