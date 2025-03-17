New Delhi– Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Monday visited NITI Aayog’s Viksit Bharat Strategy Room (VBSR), where he experienced an advanced AI-enabled immersive centre designed to enhance evidence-based decision making for policymakers across the country.

The centre, which integrates cutting-edge technology, allows officials at central, state, district, and block levels to analyse data in real time and make informed policy decisions.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Strategy Room’ was launched on March 7, 2024, as a revolutionary step in data-driven governance.

Equipped with 27 interactive screens and operated through centrally located touchscreens, the room provides a dynamic platform to explore data across states, sectors, and government programs.

Its AI-driven software, developed using machine learning and natural language processing, helps policymakers interpret complex data efficiently.

The importance of this initiative was highlighted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the centre on July 11, 2024, reinforcing its role in advancing India’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Inspired by the success of VBSR, several similar AI-powered experience centres have been developed across India.

These include ‘Tagbin BoardRoomAI’, a solution designed to revolutionise boardroom decision-making with real-time insights and predictive analytics.

“The VBSR is more than just a data centre; it represents a paradigm shift in governance. By combining cutting-edge AI with policymaking, we are empowering leaders to make more informed, impactful decisions for India’s growth,” said Saurav Bhaik, a key visionary behind the initiative and CEO of Tagbin.

In Bihar, the Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD) has set up the GenNext Lab, which focuses on real-time data collection and advanced interpretation for better governance.

Additionally, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) is creating an AI strategy room to equip future leaders with real-time data analytics and interactive decision-making tools.

Meanwhile, ahead of its visit to the nation, Gates praised India’s achievements in public health, especially the successful eradication of polio, reminiscing about his 2011 visit when the country recorded its last polio case.

“Over the past two decades, the foundation has worked alongside the Indian government, researchers, and entrepreneurs to drive progress in healthcare, agriculture, and digital transformation,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

The billionaire philanthropist also reflected on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s longstanding partnership with India. (IANS)