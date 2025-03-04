Seoul– Song Ho-sung, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kia, on Tuesday expressed confidence in turning increasing global trade and business uncertainties for the South Korean automaker into opportunities for further growth.

In a letter to shareholders published on Kia’s website, Song assessed that the globalisation trend of the past half-century was “shifting toward regionalism and nationalism,” while also reshaping international trade dynamics.

Song also noted that increasing regulatory challenges, such as emissions and fuel efficiency requirements, continue to accelerate the industry’s transition to eco-friendly vehicles, reports Yonhap news agency.

He acknowledged that such changes pose risks not only to Kia but also to the broader automotive sector, while emphasising that such changes present opportunities for market players who are prepared.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, when supply chain disruptions affected the entire automotive industry, Kia introduced a diversified vehicle lineup, a flexible global production network and swift supply chain adjustments to turn the crisis into an opportunity to expand our global market influence.”

He stressed that geopolitical shifts and regulatory barriers will serve as opportunities for Kia to strengthen its market position through competitive eco-friendly models, and an agile business and production structure.

Meanwhile, Kia had unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) models and future electrification strategy at an event in Spain.

Kia showcased three key models — the Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2 sport utility vehicle (SUV) — representing its latest electric technology and design innovations at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona on Monday, the company said in a press release.

The EV4 is Kia’s first electric sedan, the PV5 is its first purpose-built vehicle (PBV) equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated PBV platform named E-GMP.S and the Concept EV2 is a compact addition to its growing dedicated EV lineup.

Kia plans to launch the EV4 in global markets after initially introducing its hatchback version in Europe this year. (IANS)