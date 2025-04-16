Apple Achieves Over 60% Reduction in Global Emissions Ahead of 2030 Carbon Neutrality Goal

Cupertino, California— Apple announced on Wednesday that it has reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% compared to 2015 levels, marking significant progress toward its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030.

The tech giant also revealed several key environmental milestones, including using 99% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 99% recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries.

“We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’re making toward Apple 2030, which touches every part of our business,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Today, we’re using more clean energy and recycled materials than ever, conserving water, reducing waste, and investing in nature. As 2030 approaches, the challenges grow — but so does our commitment through innovation, collaboration, and urgency.”

Apple’s climate strategy focuses on cutting emissions by 75% from its 2015 baseline before offsetting the remaining emissions with high-quality carbon credits. In 2023 alone, Apple avoided an estimated 41 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions by expanding the use of recycled materials and transitioning more of its supply chain to renewable electricity.

As part of its Earth Day celebration, Apple is highlighting its environmental progress and offering special incentives for customers who recycle their devices.

One of the company’s most impactful initiatives is its supplier clean energy program. Apple’s supply chain now supports 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity, a result of long-term collaboration with suppliers committed to transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production by 2030. This effort helped avoid 21.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024—a 17% increase from the previous year. Another 2 million metric tons were avoided through energy efficiency improvements.

Apple is also targeting emissions from industrial processes, such as semiconductor and display manufacturing, which release fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-GHGs)—among the most potent contributors to climate change.

To address this, 26 of Apple’s direct semiconductor suppliers have pledged to reduce at least 90% of F-GHG emissions from Apple-related production by 2030. Similarly, all of the company’s direct display suppliers have made the same commitment. These efforts led to a reduction of 8.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 alone.

“These actions are not only transforming Apple’s own footprint,” the company noted, “but also driving broader change across the tech industry, as many suppliers serve multiple clients.”

As a part of its Earth Day engagement, Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award on April 22 by completing any 30-minute workout, encouraging people to connect with nature while staying active. (Source: IANS)