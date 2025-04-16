India’s Apparel Exports See Double-Digit Growth Despite Global Challenges

New Delhi— India’s textile and apparel exports grew by 6.32% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with apparel emerging as the key driver of this growth, according to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

The apparel segment posted an impressive 10.03% increase over the previous year, offsetting slower growth in the broader textiles category.

“This strong performance in apparel exports, even amid global headwinds, reflects the resilience and global competitiveness of India’s textile and apparel industry,” said CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra. He credited the growth to favorable government policies and expanding international trade partnerships, which have bolstered exporter confidence.

Mehra highlighted the shifting global trade environment, particularly the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, as a strategic opening for India. “As the U.S. looks to diversify its sourcing beyond China, India is well-positioned to become a preferred partner. However, this opportunity must be supported by proactive diplomacy and efforts to secure a stable and favorable tariff regime,” he noted.

While apparel exports continued to rise, India’s textile exports in March 2025 were down 5.81% compared to the same month last year. Apparel exports during the same period grew by 3.97%.

Cumulatively, textile and apparel exports in March 2025 registered a slight decline of 1.63% year-over-year. However, for the full fiscal year (April 2024–March 2025), textile exports rose 3.61%, while apparel exports maintained strong momentum with 10.03% growth.

This growth in apparel exports outpaced overall merchandise exports, which remained relatively flat during the same period, according to CITI’s analysis. (Source: IANS)