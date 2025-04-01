In the bustling city of Hyderabad, India, a young boy named Satya Nadella grew up with a deep curiosity for technology. Born on August 19, 1967, Nadella was fascinated by the potential of machines and innovation. This passion led him to the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka, where he pursued a degree in electrical engineering. But Nadella’s aspirations stretched far beyond his home country.

With dreams of mastering the world of computer science, he packed his bags and moved to the United States. He earned a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee in 1990, followed by an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1997. Little did he know, this journey would lead him to one of the most influential roles in the global tech industry.

Nadella’s career began at Sun Microsystems, where he honed his skills as a member of the technology staff. But his defining moment came in 1992 when he joined Microsoft—a company that would become his professional home for decades.

At Microsoft, he took on several key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Research and Development for the Online Services Division and Vice President of the Business Division. His most impactful contribution, however, was leading Microsoft’s transformation into a cloud-first company. As President of Microsoft’s Server and Tools Business, he championed cloud computing, setting the stage for the company’s explosive growth in the digital era.

In February 2014, Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft, a defining moment in his career. Under his leadership, Microsoft embraced collaboration, openness, and a growth mindset. The company’s stock soared nearly tenfold, and strategic acquisitions such as LinkedIn ($26.2 billion in 2016) and GitHub ($7.5 billion in 2018) solidified its dominance in the tech world. His success was recognized globally, earning him a place in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list in both 2018 and 2024. In 2021, he was appointed Chairman of the Board, further cementing his legacy.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Nadella is an author, sharing his insights in Hit Refresh (2017), where he reflects on his life, career, and vision for the future of technology. He also received India’s prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2022.

As of March 2025, his estimated net worth stands at $327 million, with a staggering $79.1 million in total compensation from Microsoft in 2024 alone. But despite his success, Nadella remains grounded. He lives in Bellevue, Washington, with his family, balancing his professional life with his personal commitments. He also serves as a trustee for the University of Chicago, his MBA alma mater.

From a young boy in Hyderabad to the CEO of one of the world’s most powerful companies, Nadella’s journey is a testament to perseverance, vision, and the relentless pursuit of innovation. His story continues to inspire countless aspiring leaders across the globe.