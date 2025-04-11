India, US Likely to Finalize Trade Pact Within 90-Day Tariff Pause

New Delhi— India and the United States are expected to finalize the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement within the 90-day tariff-pause period announced by the Trump administration, according to official sources.

The terms of reference for the agreement have already been finalized, and further negotiations will primarily be conducted via video conferencing. However, if necessary, Indian negotiators may travel to Washington, or U.S. officials could visit New Delhi, senior officials said.

Authorities are also closely monitoring trade routes to prevent other countries from using India as a conduit to bypass higher U.S. tariffs. Similarly, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has been instructed to ensure Indian exporters are not routing goods through third countries to avoid trade restrictions.

“India has been a trusted partner of the United States, and any such circumvention could damage that reputation,” an official noted.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to journalists on Friday, said that “very good negotiations” were underway with the U.S., adding that India presents a strong case for a trade deal based on its growth trajectory and demographics.

“With India’s projected growth over the next 25–30 years, and a large, aspirational, young population driving demand for goods and services, we believe India offers a compelling case for a comprehensive agreement with the U.S.,” Goyal said during a joint press conference with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

While acknowledging that deadlines can help expedite discussions, Goyal emphasized that the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) must prioritize national interests. “There’s no gun-to-the-head approach here. We are working steadily, with national interests at the forefront,” he said.

The proposed BTA aligns with the broader “Mission 500” initiative, which aims to more than double India-U.S. trade to $500 billion by 2030.

On Wednesday, the U.S. temporarily exempted 75 non-retaliating countries from its reciprocal tariffs for 90 days. During this period, a 10 percent baseline tariff will apply to most countries, with the notable exception of China. (Source: IANS)