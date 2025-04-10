India Adds Record 29.52 GW of Renewable Energy Capacity in FY 2024–25

New Delhi— India achieved a record addition of 29.52 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity during the fiscal year 2024–25, raising the country’s total installed renewable capacity to 220.10 GW as of March 31, 2025. This marks a substantial increase from 198.75 GW at the end of the previous financial year, according to a statement released Thursday by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Solar power led the surge, contributing 23.83 GW of new capacity—well above the 15.03 GW added in the previous year. With this growth, India’s total installed solar capacity has reached 105.65 GW. Of this, 81.01 GW comes from ground-mounted installations, 17.02 GW from rooftop solar systems, 2.87 GW from the solar component of hybrid projects, and 4.74 GW from off-grid systems. According to the MNRE, this demonstrates the strong momentum in both utility-scale and decentralized solar adoption across the country.

Wind energy also saw steady expansion, with 4.15 GW added during the year, up from 3.25 GW in 2023–24. The country’s cumulative wind power capacity now stands at 50.04 GW, reinforcing its key role in India’s renewable energy landscape.

Bioenergy capacity reached a total of 11.58 GW, including 0.53 GW from off-grid and waste-to-energy projects. Meanwhile, small hydropower projects achieved a total capacity of 5.10 GW, with an additional 0.44 GW under implementation. These sectors continue to complement solar and wind, contributing to the diversified and decentralized nature of India’s energy mix.

In addition to installed capacity, India currently has 169.40 GW of renewable energy projects under implementation and another 65.06 GW that have already been tendered. Of this, 65.29 GW is attributed to emerging solutions such as hybrid systems, round-the-clock (RTC) power, peaking power, and thermal-plus-renewable bundling projects. According to the ministry, these innovations mark a strategic shift toward grid stability and reliable power supply from renewable sources.

The MNRE highlighted that these advancements support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The continued growth underscores India’s strong commitment to its climate goals and long-term energy security, reflecting the government’s sustained efforts to scale up renewable deployment nationwide. (Source: IANS)