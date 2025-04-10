More Indian Women Embracing High-Demand Tech Roles: Report

New Delhi– As India’s technology sector continues its rapid expansion, a growing number of women are stepping into high-demand roles and making a significant impact, according to a new report released Thursday.

Women are increasingly occupying key positions across tech and business landscapes, especially in roles that offer competitive salaries and strong career advancement opportunities.

“From recent graduates to seasoned professionals, women are rising through the ranks in fields such as data science, product management, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, and project management,” noted the report by TeamLease Digital.

These positions not only offer lucrative compensation but also empower women to build long-term, rewarding careers in the digital economy.

The report highlights product management as one of the most attractive career paths for women. Entry-level product managers can earn up to $26,600 per year, while senior product leaders with over eight years of experience can command salaries as high as $192,800 annually.

Data science is another promising field. Professionals with a few years of experience can earn up to $21,700, while senior data scientists can bring in up to $180,700 per year.

Cloud engineering is also seeing rising demand. Entry-level cloud engineers may earn up to $16,900 annually, with experienced cloud architects potentially earning as much as $120,500.

Project Management Office (PMO) roles are witnessing increased female participation, especially in managing complex and large-scale initiatives. Freshers in PMO roles can expect to earn up to $18,100 per year, while senior-level professionals can earn up to $96,400 annually.

Cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly popular choice for women as organizations ramp up investments in digital protection. Entry-level roles offer up to $14,500 annually, while professionals with over eight years of experience can earn up to $108,400 per year.

These high-demand roles not only provide financial stability but also position women for leadership roles, allowing them to shape the direction of digital enterprises.

According to the report, women are playing a pivotal role in transforming the tech industry and are contributing significantly to innovation and strategic growth. (Source: IANS)