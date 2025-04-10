Over 117,000 Vehicles to Be Recalled by Five Foreign Car Brands for Faulty Parts

Seoul— Five foreign automakers, including Volvo Car Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea, will voluntarily recall more than 117,000 vehicles in South Korea due to manufacturing defects, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

In total, 117,925 vehicles across 49 different models are affected. The recalls involve Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, and Nissan Korea.

Volvo Car Korea accounts for the largest portion of the recall, with 95,573 units across eight models, including the XC60. The issue stems from a software error in the event data recorder, which could result in driving information not being accurately recorded.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 17,285 vehicles from nine models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to insufficient durability in the brake hoses, which could potentially impact braking performance. MAN Truck & Bus Korea is recalling 1,515 units from 24 models due to a defect in the central vehicle control system that may compromise safety.

Jaguar Land Rover Korea will take corrective action on 1,401 vehicles spanning four models, including the New Range Rover P530 LWB. The issue involves potential moisture intrusion in the rear camera, which could obstruct the driver’s view. Nissan Korea is recalling 591 units of the Pathfinder due to a faulty hood component that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly while driving.

This follows a similar recall just last month, when five other foreign automakers — Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Toyota Motor Korea, Stellantis Korea, and Ford Sales & Service Korea — voluntarily recalled over 15,000 vehicles due to defective components.

In that instance, a total of 15,671 vehicles across 11 models were affected. Mercedes-Benz recalled 4,289 vehicles, including the S580 4MATIC, due to a software issue in the engine control unit. Volkswagen discovered a brake control system software problem in 4,226 vehicles, including the Audi Q4 40 e-tron. Toyota recalled 2,722 Sienna Hybrid units because of improper fastening of third-row seat belts.

Stellantis found durability issues in the fuel pump components of 1,731 Chrysler 300C units. Ford, meanwhile, reported a software error in the door control module affecting 1,535 Nautilus SUVs.

The South Korean transport ministry confirmed that all necessary repairs will be provided free of charge through the respective service centers of each automaker. (Source: IANS)