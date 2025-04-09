Indian Economy Resilient Despite Global Uncertainty: HM Amit Shah on U.S. Tariffs

New Delhi– Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stated that external economic pressures will not cause panic among Indian citizens, emphasizing that the country’s economy remains strong despite global uncertainties, as the United States’ reciprocal tariffs come into effect.

Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit in the national capital, Shah said it is too early to assess the full impact of the tariffs introduced by the U.S., but asserted that India’s economy is resilient and capable of withstanding such challenges.

“It’s too soon to determine the impact. India is not the only country facing tariffs—several others are as well. Perhaps our goods can find new markets,” Shah told the gathering.

He further noted that the issue of U.S. tariffs is complex and cautioned against drawing conclusions hastily. Reiterating the strength of the Indian economy, he assured that such external developments would not disturb domestic confidence.

Earlier, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India will work closely with the United States to secure exemptions from President Donald Trump’s 27 percent reciprocal tariffs.

India and the U.S. have reached an understanding to finalize a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by fall this year. According to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, New Delhi is committed to strengthening trade ties amid uncertainty over the long-term effects of the new tariffs.

“We decided to engage the (Donald) Trump administration early on these issues and approached the discussions in an open and constructive manner. Both sides agreed to work toward finalizing a bilateral trade agreement by fall of this year,” Jaishankar said during the event.

The announcement follows high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump in Washington, D.C., in February, where both leaders agreed to pursue the first phase of the BTA by the fall of 2025. (Source: IANS)