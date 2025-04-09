Piyush Goyal Urges Exporters to Take a Long-Term View of India-U.S. Trade

New Delhi— Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held discussions on Wednesday with representatives from Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies in light of the evolving global trade landscape.

The meeting aimed to assess both the challenges and opportunities arising from the dynamic trade environment, and to brief industry stakeholders on the government’s ongoing efforts.

“I had a very productive meeting with stakeholders from various Export Promotion Councils and Industry Associations,” Goyal said. “The discussions focused on updating them about ongoing negotiations with the United States for a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).”

Goyal encouraged exporters to adopt a long-term perspective on India-U.S. trade relations when making commercial decisions. He assured them that the government is committed to creating a favorable ecosystem to help businesses navigate recent shifts in the global trade environment.

The minister also congratulated exporters and industry leaders for achieving a record high of over $820 billion in exports during the 2024–25 fiscal year—a nearly 6 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.

Despite multiple global headwinds, including the Red Sea crisis, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict extending into the Gulf region, the Russia-Ukraine war, and sluggish growth in some developed economies, Goyal praised Indian exporters for their resilience and determination.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the industry and emphasized the importance of ongoing India-U.S. trade talks aimed at securing a comprehensive bilateral agreement.

Representatives from various Export Promotion Councils, spanning a wide range of sectors, shared their perspectives on the current global trade challenges and urged the government to continue taking proactive steps to bolster the export industry during these uncertain times. (Source: IANS)