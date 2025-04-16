Piyush Goyal Meets Starlink Executives to Discuss India Investment Plans

New Delhi— Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with senior executives from Elon Musk’s Starlink on Wednesday to discuss the satellite internet provider’s plans to invest in India.

“Met with a delegation from Starlink, including Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight,” Goyal shared on X. “We discussed Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, existing partnerships, and future investment plans in India.”

The meeting comes as Indian telecom giants such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea are reportedly in talks with Starlink to collaborate on launching satellite-based communication services in the country.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has emphasized the importance of satellite internet for India, particularly in remote and rural regions where traditional mobile or fiber connectivity is not feasible. He noted that satellite communication is not a competitor but a complement to terrestrial and fiber networks.

“In areas where fiber or mobile signals can’t reach, satellite internet can bridge the gap,” Scindia said. “It also becomes critical during natural disasters when conventional infrastructure is damaged.”

Starlink, a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet globally via a network of low-Earth orbit satellites. However, it has yet to receive regulatory approval to begin operations in India, pending new government guidelines on spectrum pricing.

Scindia has reiterated that any company meeting India’s regulatory standards is welcome to apply for a license.

SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, is also known for its groundbreaking achievements in space exploration, including ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station and launching the first all-civilian orbital mission. (Source: IANS)