Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record Sales of 18,928 Vehicles in FY25; EV Sales Surge 51%

New Delhi— Mercedes-Benz India announced on Thursday that it achieved its highest-ever annual sales in the country for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), delivering a record 18,928 vehicles.

This marks a 4% increase over the previous fiscal year (FY24), according to a company statement.

The growth was fueled by strong demand for top-tier luxury vehicles, rising interest in electric vehicles (EVs), and steady performance from the brand’s core models.

However, the company experienced a decline in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 FY25), selling 4,775 units—down nearly 12% compared to the same period last year (Q1 FY24).

This dip was primarily attributed to weakened demand in the entry-level luxury segment, which continues to face stiff competition and a highly price-sensitive customer base.

Despite this, the brand’s high-end models performed remarkably well. Sales of its top-tier luxury lineup—which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV, and AMG models—rose by 34%. These vehicles now account for more than one-quarter of the company’s total sales in India.

Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicle sales also saw significant growth, jumping 51% in FY25. EVs now represent 7% of the brand’s total annual sales in the country. The locally assembled EQS SUV led the charge as the best-selling electric model for the company.

In Q1 FY25 alone, electric vehicles made up 8% of total sales.

Meanwhile, the company’s core models—including the C-Class, GLC, GLE, and the long-wheelbase E-Class—continued to perform strongly. The LWB E-Class maintained its position as India’s best-selling luxury car, bolstered by the launch of the new E 450 variant.

On the other hand, the entry-level luxury segment recorded a sharp 28% drop in Q1 FY25.

Despite challenges in this segment, Mercedes-Benz India reaffirmed its commitment to delivering feature-rich, high-quality vehicles rather than compromising on offerings to chase volume in the budget-conscious market. (Source: IANS)