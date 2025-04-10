T. Koshy Steps Down as ONDC Chief; Executive Committee Takes Over Leadership

New Delhi— T. Koshy, the founding Managing Director and CEO of the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has stepped down from his position. A newly formed executive committee will now oversee the operations of the e-commerce platform.

ONDC confirmed the leadership transition in an official statement, noting that the organization is currently undergoing a significant change at the top.

“In less than three years, ONDC has achieved remarkable growth, surpassing 200 million transactions and making substantial progress toward its mission of democratizing e-commerce in India. Like any dynamic and evolving organization, we are now going through a leadership transition,” the company stated.

Koshy reportedly expressed his intention to resign, but he will remain involved during the transition period. He will serve in an advisory role to the Board for the next three months.

“In the interim, leadership responsibilities previously held by the Managing Director and CEO have been delegated to an executive committee, while Koshy continues to support the Board in an advisory capacity,” the statement added.

ONDC emphasized that the platform remains strong and continues to move steadily toward achieving its strategic goals.

Launched in 2021, ONDC is a government-supported, not-for-profit initiative designed to make digital commerce more inclusive and accessible—particularly for small businesses. The platform provides a standardized framework where sellers, logistics providers, and payment gateways can voluntarily participate and offer services.

Last month, ONDC announced it had surpassed 200 million transactions, solidifying its role as a transformative force in India’s digital commerce ecosystem.

According to company data, it took nearly 20 months—from January 2023 to August 2024—to complete its first 100 million transactions. In contrast, the platform added the next 100 million in just the past six months, signaling a rapid acceleration in user adoption. (Source: IANS)