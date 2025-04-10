QBurst Appoints Arun Kumar Ramchandran as CEO Following $200M Investment by Multiples

Fairfax, VA & Palo Alto, CA— Digital engineering company QBurst has named Arun Kumar Ramchandran, also known as “Rak,” as its new Chief Executive Officer. The leadership change follows a significant investment of approximately USD 200 million by private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management, which recently acquired a controlling stake in the company.

Rak brings over 25 years of experience in technology-led digital transformation and consulting. His career has spanned roles across major global firms, working with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he served as Global Business Unit Head for the High Tech and Professional Services vertical at Hexaware Technologies. He also led Hexaware’s Generative AI (GenAI) unit, helping shape the company’s AI strategy and implementation.

Prior to his tenure at Hexaware, Rak held leadership roles at Capgemini and Infosys, where he managed various business units and strategic initiatives across sectors including life sciences and global sourcing.

Speaking on his new role, Rak expressed enthusiasm about QBurst’s potential: “I am honored and excited to step in as the CEO of QBurst at this important inflection point in its growth journey. With the convergence of disruptive changes in technology and industry, QBurst has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine digital and AI-driven services globally.”

Multiples CEO Renuka Ramnath and Managing Director Manish Gaur welcomed Rak’s appointment, highlighting it as a strategic move in scaling QBurst’s global footprint. “Rak’s success in building and growing global businesses aligns very well with our vision to create a differentiated, AI-led platform,” they said in a joint statement.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Rak is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. His appointment signals QBurst’s ambitions to accelerate growth and deepen its presence across the US, Japan, South Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.