Apple Posts Record Quarter in India, Plans New Retail Stores This Year: Tim Cook

New Delhi— Apple has achieved a quarterly revenue record in multiple regions, including India, where strong local manufacturing and export growth continue to bolster the company’s performance.

Speaking after the company’s fiscal Q2 results (January–March), Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed plans to expand the company’s retail presence in India later this year. “In addition to the two stores we opened during the quarter, we’re looking forward to new retail stores in India, a new location in the UAE, and the launch of our online store in Saudi Arabia,” Cook said.

Apple recently released iOS 18.4, which expands Apple Intelligence features to several new languages including localized English for India and Singapore.

The company reported revenue of $95.4 billion for the quarter, up 5% year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share rising 8% to $1.65. Cook credited strong Services growth and robust sales of new Macs, iPads, and the iPhone 16e for the solid performance. He also highlighted Apple’s environmental progress, noting a 60% reduction in carbon emissions over the past decade.

CFO Kevan Parekh added that operating cash flow reached $24 billion for the quarter, enabling the company to return $29 billion to shareholders. Apple’s active installed base reached an all-time high across all product lines and regions, he said.

Apple’s board approved a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 12. The board also authorized a new $100 billion share repurchase program.

In India, smartphones emerged as the country’s top export category in the first 10 months of FY25, with Apple leading the charge. iPhones accounted for nearly 70% of total smartphone exports, which hit a record ₹2 lakh crore, signaling the success of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Additionally, a new Apple study revealed that the App Store ecosystem in India generated ₹44,447 crore ($5.31 billion) in developer billings and sales in 2024, highlighting the growing influence of the digital economy. (Source: IANS)