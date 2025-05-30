Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets U.S. Business Leaders, Focuses on Strengthening Strategic and Tech Partnerships

New Delhi— Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor held a high-level roundtable with prominent U.S. business leaders during a recent visit to Washington, D.C., aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. The event was hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

In a post on social media, the Indian Embassy in Washington described the discussion as productive, noting that Misri and Kapoor emphasized the need for deeper collaboration among governments, industry, and academia. They highlighted that such trilateral cooperation is essential to accelerating progress in defense and strategic technology sectors—key pillars of the evolving U.S.-India partnership in the 21st century.

Following the roundtable, USISPF expressed its appreciation for hosting the two senior Indian officials, describing the session as a closed-door strategic dialogue under the TRUST initiative. The discussion focused on fostering a secure, transparent, and resilient innovation ecosystem through stronger linkages between governments, academic institutions, and industry players in both countries.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit, which took place from May 27 to May 29, came at a time of heightened attention to U.S.-India relations, amid comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump claiming to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Despite the diplomatic noise, the visit remained focused on substantive issues, including defense cooperation, trade, and advanced technology.

During his three-day trip, Misri also held meetings with senior U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler. The U.S. State Department said in an official statement that Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-India partnership, calling it a cornerstone of American foreign policy in the 21st century.

Landau also stressed the importance of fair and reciprocal market access, enhanced cooperation on migration and counternarcotics, and shared commitments to regional peace and stability.

Foreign Secretary Misri concluded his U.S. visit on Thursday, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in key sectors that will shape the future of the bilateral relationship. (Source: IANS)