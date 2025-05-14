HCL-Foxconn Chip Plant Signals India’s Growing Strength in Semiconductor Manufacturing

New Delhi— The Cabinet’s approval of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant step in India’s growing maturity as a global player in chip manufacturing, industry experts said on Wednesday.

The project, approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see an investment of ₹3,700 crore and will focus on advanced chip packaging and testing—particularly for display driver ICs—addressing a key gap in India’s electronics and display value chain.

“This is a strategic milestone for India,” said Ashok Chandak, President of IESA and SEMI India. “The project will bring cutting-edge packaging and testing capabilities to the country, boosting local value addition in mobile, laptop, automotive, and consumer electronics manufacturing.”

Foxconn, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, brings its expertise in semiconductor assembly and testing, while the HCL Group contributes engineering talent, technological depth, and strong global ties.

“This joint venture sets the stage for India to become a leading global hub for OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) services, aligning with the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World,’” Chandak added.

The plant, located near Jewar Airport, is designed to process 20,000 wafers per month, with a projected output of 36 million display driver chips monthly. These chips are essential for devices like smartphones, laptops, PCs, and vehicles.

Five semiconductor plants are already under advanced stages of construction. With this sixth facility, the Cabinet noted, “Bharat takes a decisive step forward in developing a strategically vital semiconductor ecosystem.” (Source: IANS)