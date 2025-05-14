Indian Tourists Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Pro-Pakistan Stance

New Delhi— A growing number of Indian tourists are cancelling trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to the countries’ pro-Pakistan stance during the recent India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists.

Leading travel platforms MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have reported a sharp decline in bookings and a surge in cancellations. According to MakeMyTrip, bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60%, while cancellations have spiked by 250% in the past week.

In a statement on Wednesday, MakeMyTrip said it continues to offer bookings for the two destinations but has suspended all promotional activities. “We stand in solidarity with our nation and support the sentiment of avoiding non-essential travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan,” the platform said.

EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti reported a 22% cancellation rate for Turkey and over 30% for Azerbaijan. He urged Indian travelers to steer clear of both nations, citing their public support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Pitti also criticized celebrities endorsing Chinese-owned products and platforms, calling for greater alignment with national interests. “National interest must come before convenience or profit. Time to walk the talk,” he wrote on X.

EaseMyTrip clarified it is not canceling existing bookings to prevent disruption for travelers, especially those using Turkey as a layover destination.

The boycott could significantly impact tourism revenues in both countries. Azerbaijan welcomed over 243,000 Indian visitors in 2024, while Turkey hosted 330,000 Indian travelers, a nearly threefold increase from 2014. The average Indian tourist spends between $1,200 and $1,500 in Turkey, with total estimated spending reaching $350–400 million (approximately ₹3,000 crore) in 2023.

Tourism contributes about 12% to Turkey’s GDP and accounts for 10% of its employment, making India one of its fastest-growing source markets. The ongoing backlash from Indian tourists is expected to have a noticeable economic impact. (Source: IANS)