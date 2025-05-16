Hyundai Motor India Q4 Net Profit Slips 4%, Revenue Inches Higher

Mumbai— Hyundai Motor India reported a modest decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), despite a slight increase in revenue, according to the company’s stock exchange filing on Friday.

The automaker posted a net profit of ₹1,614 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, down nearly 4% from ₹1,677 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 1.5% year-over-year to ₹17,940 crore, reflecting steady sales momentum despite macroeconomic headwinds.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) inched up to ₹2,533 crore, though the EBITDA margin slipped slightly to 14.1%, down from 14.3% in Q4 FY24.

Hyundai declared a final dividend of ₹21 per equity share for FY25.

Despite facing global and domestic economic challenges, the company reported robust sales performance. Domestic sales stood at 5.99 lakh units, while exports totaled 1.63 lakh units for the fiscal year.

The Creta SUV continued to lead the midsize SUV segment, securing over 30% market share and contributing significantly to the brand’s performance. SUVs accounted for a record 68.5% of Hyundai’s total domestic sales—the highest-ever contribution from the segment.

Demand remained strong across both urban and rural markets, signaling broad-based interest in Hyundai’s product lineup.

“FY25 highlighted our ability to stay agile and responsive to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics,” said Unsoo Kim, CEO and MD of Hyundai Motor India. He added that the company remains “cautiously optimistic” about near-term domestic demand amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and weakening consumer sentiment.

Following the earnings release, Hyundai Motor India’s stock closed nearly flat at ₹1,839.70, up ₹3.70 or 0.20%. (Source: IANS)