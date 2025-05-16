Trump Claims India Ready to Eliminate All Tariffs on US Goods

Washington– President Donald Trump has claimed that India is prepared to eliminate all tariffs on American goods, suggesting a potential breakthrough in bilateral trade negotiations. However, he added that he is in no hurry to finalize a deal.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump described India as a prime example of a country with high trade barriers. “They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know they’re willing to cut 100 percent of their tariffs for the United States?” he said.

Despite this assertion, Trump gave mixed signals on the timing of a deal. “That’ll come soon. I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us,” he added, while emphasizing that he doesn’t intend to strike deals with everyone indiscriminately.

Responding to Trump’s claims, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that the ongoing trade talks remain complex and unresolved.

“These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial and work for both countries. Until that is done, any judgment would be premature,” Jaishankar told reporters.

Trump’s remarks come amid expectations that several countries, including India, may seek to renegotiate trade terms with the US before a pause on higher import duties expires in July. However, Trump hinted that the US may act unilaterally if needed.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said his administration was preparing to announce new import tariff rates for key trading partners “over the next two to three weeks.” He also hinted at the possibility of expanded trade with Pakistan, linking economic incentives to US efforts to broker peace between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I’m using trade to settle scores and make peace,” Trump said.

He also cited progress in trade talks with China, noting that after recent negotiations, the US cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while Beijing lowered its own tariffs from 125% to 10%. “If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart,” Trump claimed. (Source: IANS)