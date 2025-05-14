Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Net Profit Falls 77% Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Mumbai— Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a steep 76.86% drop in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, despite strong revenue gains.

The company posted a net profit of ₹48 crore, down from ₹207.5 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 33.6% year-on-year to ₹2,103 crore, up from ₹1,574 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by strong demand in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment, new store openings, and an expanded menu.

However, total expenses surged 32.3% to ₹2,044.9 crore, up from ₹1,545.4 crore a year ago, weighing heavily on profitability.

EBITDA rose 24.7% to ₹389 crore, but the EBITDA margin slipped to 18.5% from 19.8% year-on-year.

Domino’s, the company’s flagship brand, saw an 18.8% increase in revenue and a 24.6% jump in order volumes. Jubilant added 52 new outlets and expanded into nine new cities, bringing its network to 2,179 stores across 475 cities. Its loyalty program grew to 33.7 million members.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.20 per share for FY25, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks closed 1.26% lower at ₹692.85 on the NSE on Wednesday. (Source: IANS)