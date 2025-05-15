India Emerges as Apple’s Leading Alternative to China for Manufacturing

New Delhi— India is rapidly solidifying its position as Apple’s most viable manufacturing alternative to China, with the U.S.-based tech giant reaffirming its commitment to expanding operations under the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Sources familiar with the matter said there is no change to Apple’s investment plans in India, despite recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump. While speaking in Doha, Qatar, Trump said he had advised Apple CEO Tim Cook to abandon plans to grow manufacturing in India and instead ramp up production in the United States. “Apple will be upping its production in the United States,” Trump stated.

Still, India has emerged as a crucial hub in Apple’s global supply chain, offering a competitive edge that continues to attract large-scale investments. Government officials and industry analysts highlight the economic logic driving Apple’s increased footprint in the country.

“Apple has decided to source and produce all its mobile phones in India in the years to come,” Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said earlier this month. “Because when you invest in India, you are choosing affordability, reliability, and originality.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that the company will source the majority of iPhones for the U.S. market from India during the April–June quarter, while devices for other markets will continue to be produced in China.

India’s appeal is underscored by Apple’s record-setting performance in the market. According to IDC, the company shipped three million units in the January–March quarter of 2025 — a 23% year-over-year increase — marking its best first-quarter performance ever in the country. The iPhone 16 was the top-selling model, accounting for 4% of overall smartphone shipments.

Prabhu Ram, Vice President at CyberMedia Research (CMR), said India is becoming a “critical and strategic node” in Apple’s global operations. “India’s growing domestic market, expanding export capabilities, skilled workforce, and improving infrastructure make it Apple’s most compelling alternative to China for both assembly and exports over the next decade,” he told IANS.

Despite political pressure to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., replicating Asia’s deeply integrated supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem domestically would be both expensive and complex, Ram noted.

“Most components would still need to be sourced from Asia, and any meaningful shift would require sustained investment over many years,” he said. “In this context, India’s role in Apple’s global manufacturing and distribution strategy is only expected to deepen.” (Source: IANS)