Piyush Goyal Urges Electronics Industry to Boost Safety Standards for Electrical Appliances

New Delhi— Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday met with senior leaders from the electronics industry to discuss ways to strengthen consumer safety by enhancing the quality of electrical appliances.

“Had a productive interaction with key stakeholders from the electronics industry with discussions centered on the implementation of horizontal Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to further enhance the safety of electrical appliances in the interest of consumers,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X. “Also explored opportunities for enhancing the industry’s growth and global competitiveness,” he added.

Quality Control Orders are government-issued regulations that mandate certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for specific products. QCOs are designed to protect consumers and promote fair trade by ensuring that products meet minimum safety and quality benchmarks. They also aim to reduce the influx of substandard imports and encourage domestic manufacturing.

Any product covered under a QCO must carry the BIS Standard Mark to be legally manufactured, sold, imported, traded, or stocked in India. BIS serves as the certifying and enforcement authority for these regulations.

To date, 187 QCOs covering 769 products have been issued by various ministries and regulatory bodies, requiring compulsory BIS certification.

Most recently, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2024. This regulation mandates BIS certification for electrical appliances designed for household or commercial use, with a rated voltage of up to 250V for single-phase AC or 415V for three-phase AC, provided they are not already regulated under another QCO.

The rollout of such orders depends on the needs identified by individual ministries or departments. In coordination with BIS, they may issue new QCOs under the authority granted by the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

The move underscores the government’s continued push to ensure consumer safety while fostering quality-driven growth in the Indian electronics sector. (Source: IANS)