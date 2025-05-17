Trump Claims India Willing to Eliminate Tariffs on U.S. Goods, But Says Trade Deal Not Imminent

Washington— Former U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that India is ready to eliminate all tariffs on American goods, signaling what could be a major shift in bilateral trade relations. However, Trump also made it clear that he’s in no hurry to finalize a deal.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump pointed to India as a key example of a country with trade barriers he aims to dismantle. “They make it almost impossible to do business,” he said. “Do you know they’re willing to cut 100 percent of their tariffs for the United States?”

Despite describing what appears to be a major concession, Trump downplayed the urgency of sealing an agreement. “That’ll come soon. I’m in no rush,” he said. “Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us. But I’m not looking to make deals with everybody.”

India, however, offered a more cautious assessment of the state of negotiations. Responding to Trump’s remarks, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that ongoing talks between the two countries are complex and far from complete.

“These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided until everything is decided,” Jaishankar told reporters on Thursday. “Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial and must work for both countries. Until that happens, any judgment would be premature.”

Trump’s comments come as his administration continues to signal a broader reset of global trade dynamics. The former president said Friday that new import duty rates for U.S. trading partners could be announced in the “next two to three weeks.” His remarks suggest a strategy of using trade as both a negotiating tool and a means to rebalance global economic relationships.

He also hinted at the possibility of expanding trade ties with Pakistan, India’s longtime regional rival. Trump suggested trade could be used as a mechanism to ease tensions between the two nations, particularly in the wake of past border disputes and incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack in India.

“I’m using trade to settle scores and make peace,” Trump said.

On China, Trump noted progress in recent negotiations, saying the U.S. has reduced tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China has cut its own tariff levels from 125% to 10%. He described the move as an act of goodwill and a step toward stabilizing relations with the world’s second-largest economy.

“If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart,” Trump claimed.

As Trump continues to shape trade policy narratives ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid, his remarks underscore a recurring theme: aggressive deal-making combined with strategic patience. (Source: IANS)