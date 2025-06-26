Amitabh Kant Joins Fairfax Financial Holdings as Senior Advisor to Bolster India Investments

New Delhi— Prominent Indian bureaucrat Amitabh Kant has joined Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings as a Senior Advisor, the company announced on Thursday. In his new role, Kant will help guide and expand Fairfax’s investments in India.

The announcement comes shortly after Kant stepped down from his role as India’s G20 Sherpa, concluding a distinguished 45-year career in public service. His extensive tenure included key leadership roles such as CEO of NITI Aayog and Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion.

“We are truly excited to welcome Amitabh to our Fairfax family,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings. “His broad experience aligns perfectly with India’s growth trajectory. More importantly, his integrity and values are deeply aligned with those of Fairfax.”

Fairfax is a global holding company primarily involved in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and investment management through its subsidiaries. The company has a significant presence in India through Fairfax India Holdings Corporation and investments in critical sectors like infrastructure, financial services, logistics, and mobility.

Fairfax highlighted Kant’s proven track record of driving transformative initiatives and policies across India, including economic development, digital infrastructure, industrial reform, and urban renewal.

“Kant’s deep knowledge of innovation, sustainable growth, and economic strategy will meaningfully enhance Fairfax’s long-term investment efforts in India,” the company said. “His insights will be invaluable as we pursue new opportunities aligned with India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Fairfax pointed to its successful ventures in India — including investments in Go Digit General Insurance and Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport — as examples of its commitment to helping build a modern, resilient Indian economy.

As the CEO of NITI Aayog, Kant spearheaded landmark initiatives like the Aspirational Districts Programme, which helped uplift some of the country’s most underserved regions. His leadership during India’s G20 presidency was also widely recognized.

Fairfax intends to leverage Kant’s expertise to further deepen its footprint in India’s evolving digital, urban, and industrial landscape. (Source: IANS)