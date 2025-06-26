E-Commerce Set to Power India’s $1 Trillion Digital Economy by 2030: Report

Bengaluru— India’s booming e-commerce sector is poised to become a major driver of the country’s digital economy, growing from $30 billion in 2020 to an estimated $300 billion by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Bessemer Venture Partners. This surge will contribute significantly to India’s projected $1 trillion digital opportunity by the end of the decade.

What was once seen as a niche industry has now evolved into a powerful force within India’s retail ecosystem, capturing the attention and spending of a broad and growing consumer base.

“India presents a $1 trillion digital opportunity,” said Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The rise of consumer marketplaces, new-age brands, and platforms over the past decade reflects the evolving aspirations of a new India. We believe many more consumer-centric ventures will emerge in the coming years.”

Key drivers behind this digital growth include expanding internet access, favorable demographic shifts, and progressive policy reforms. The report underscores that the continued evolution of commerce marketplaces, content platforms, and shifting consumer behavior will propel the next generation of digital-first companies.

A standout trend is the rapid growth of quick commerce (q-commerce), which is transforming how consumers shop online. Companies like BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto have revolutionized rapid delivery, while startups like Snabbit, Swish, and Slikk are now carving out space in specialized verticals of the q-commerce space.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are also thriving, targeting India’s rising “mass-premium” segment — an increasingly aspirational audience seeking better quality and more affordable products. These brands are capturing consumers focused on lifestyle improvements, including wellness, organic food, fitness gear, and preventive health services. Health-focused food and beverage spending, for instance, has increased from 11% to 16% of total F&B expenditure and is expected to continue rising.

The report also highlights India’s ongoing content revolution, fueled by consumer demand for entertainment, education, and gaming across languages, formats, and platforms. Short-form video platforms have seen a 3.6x increase in daily active users over the past five years, competing directly with larger digital ecosystems.

In tandem with this, UPI-enabled microtransactions — including virtual tipping, subscriptions, and autopay — are gaining traction and are projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2029. This signals a shift in monetization strategies, as platforms experiment beyond traditional ad models.

India’s digital future, the report suggests, is being shaped not just by technological innovation but by changing consumer aspirations — making the country one of the most exciting frontiers for digital commerce and entrepreneurship in the world. (Source: IANS)