Amitabh Kant Steps Down as G20 Sherpa, Shifts Focus to Startups and Free Enterprise

New Delhi— Veteran bureaucrat Amitabh Kant announced on Monday that he is stepping down as India’s G20 Sherpa, concluding a distinguished 45-year career in public service. Kant now plans to support free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions as part of a new chapter in his professional life.

In a message titled “My New Journey” shared on social media platforms X and LinkedIn, Kant expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his resignation and for the opportunity to lead several key initiatives throughout his career.

“After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life,” Kant wrote. “I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the country’s progress.”

Kant described India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023—a role he led as Sherpa—as a major milestone. He emphasized the people-centric and inclusive nature of the presidency, with meetings held across all states and union territories to strengthen federal cooperation, celebrate regional cultures, and upgrade infrastructure nationwide.

He also highlighted the successful inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 under India’s presidency, describing it as a significant step toward global equity and amplifying the voice of the Global South.

Reflecting on his prior roles, Kant credited his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog with pioneering initiatives such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, the development of India’s digital public infrastructure, and major policy reforms. These included the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, the Atal Innovation Mission, the Green Hydrogen Mission, and efforts in advanced energy storage technologies.

As Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, he played a key role in rolling out Make in India, Startup India, and Ease of Doing Business initiatives—pivotal efforts that positioned India as a competitive global manufacturing and investment destination.

Kant also reminisced about his early days in Kerala, where his exposure to grassroots development helped shape one of his most iconic contributions: the Incredible India campaign, which he said was driven by the belief that tourism offers the highest multiplier effect for job creation and economic growth.

With his transition from public service, Kant now looks to support India’s private sector-led growth by fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. “I look forward to contributing to India’s transformational journey toward Viksit Bharat,” he said. (Source: IANS)