Dassault Aviation, Tata to Build Rafale Fuselages in India

Mumbai— In a major boost to India’s defense manufacturing, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India.

As part of the deal, TASL will establish a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad to produce key structural components of the Rafale, including the rear lateral shells, the full rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section. The first fuselage units are expected to roll off the assembly line by FY2028, with a production capacity of up to two complete fuselages per month.

“For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be built outside France,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. “This is a critical step in expanding our supply chain in India, and with partners like TASL, we are confident in maintaining the high standards of quality and competitiveness the Rafale program demands.”

The partnership marks a significant advancement in India’s aerospace sector and reinforces Dassault’s support for the country’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of TASL, said the agreement reflects the growing trust in Tata’s aerospace capabilities. “This is a defining moment in India’s aerospace journey and a testament to our growing manufacturing ecosystem,” he noted.

The development follows India’s Rs 63,000 crore deal signed in April with France to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The deal includes 22 single-seaters and four twin-seat trainers, with deliveries expected by 2031. The procurement will proceed under an inter-governmental agreement, bypassing intermediaries.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen India’s role in the global defense supply chain and fortify its strategic capabilities in the Indo-Pacific amid increasing regional tensions. (Source: IANS)