OpenAI Reaches 3 Million Paying Business Users for ChatGPT

New Delhi— OpenAI has announced that over 3 million businesses are now paying users of ChatGPT, up from 2 million in February. The milestone reflects the growing adoption of AI tools across workplaces seeking to boost productivity, efficiency, and strategic decision-making.

To meet this rising demand, OpenAI has rolled out a suite of advanced workplace tools integrated into ChatGPT. One major update is the introduction of Connectors (beta) — integrations with popular platforms like Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive. These connectors allow employees to retrieve specific data from their organization’s files without leaving the ChatGPT interface, all while respecting existing user-level permissions.

For example, a researcher using the Box connector can quickly extract quarterly sales figures from PDFs or spreadsheets, with structured, cited responses presented directly by ChatGPT.

The company also launched Deep Research Connectors with platforms such as HubSpot, Linear, and Microsoft and Google tools. These enhance ChatGPT’s ability to perform complex, multi-step research tasks by synthesizing internal and external data, offering comprehensive insights akin to a research analyst’s report.

All connectors are available to ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. Additionally, users can integrate proprietary systems securely using the Model Customization Platform (MCP) — now supported across Team, Enterprise, Plus, and Pro plans, alongside API integration.

Another new feature, Record Mode, allows Team users to record and transcribe meetings or brainstorming sessions. It automatically generates notes, timestamped citations, and AI-driven action items, all of which can be linked to company files for easy recall.

With these innovations, OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a powerful enterprise solution, capable of transforming everyday workflows across industries. (Source: IANS)