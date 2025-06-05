GlobalFoundries to Launch Fabless Semiconductor Design Center in Kolkata: West Bengal CM

Kolkata— US-based semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries is set to establish a fabless design and testing center at the Kolkata Power Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday.

In an official statement, Banerjee said the upcoming facility will be located in the Salt Lake Sector-V IT hub. The state government has already allocated 13,000 square feet of space at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) IT Park, with an additional 19,000 square feet currently under consideration.

“This marks a significant step toward developing a power electronics ecosystem in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister stated, emphasizing ongoing collaboration between the state, GlobalFoundries, startups, academia, and industry stakeholders.

Plans are also underway to launch a joint internship program with universities to nurture local talent and create new opportunities for students in cutting-edge technology sectors.

Banerjee further noted that Santech Global Inc., a New Jersey-based firm specializing in semiconductors and nanoelectronics, has expressed strong interest in establishing operations in Kolkata. Talks are ongoing to facilitate their entry into the state.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the state is finalizing a Global Capability Centre Policy aimed at bolstering West Bengal’s status as a hub for advanced technology and innovation.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to building a strong semiconductor ecosystem, generating meaningful employment for our youth, and placing West Bengal at the forefront of India’s technological transformation,” Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, she met with US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz to discuss India-US ties and opportunities for collaboration in technology, education, and innovation. (Source: IANS)