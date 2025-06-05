Procter & Gamble to Cut 7,000 Jobs Globally Over Two Years

New Delhi— Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced Thursday that it will cut approximately 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs worldwide — about 15% of its white-collar workforce — over the next two years as part of a global restructuring plan.

In a statement, the consumer goods giant said the job reductions will be handled “with support and respect,” in accordance with the company’s values and local labor laws. The changes will be rolled out over the next two fiscal years to ensure smooth implementation of innovation and operational initiatives.

P&G said the move aims to streamline operations and create a leaner, more agile organization, with broader roles, smaller teams, and greater use of digital tools and automation.

While the company did not disclose regional breakdowns for the layoffs, it emphasized that the cuts are part of a broader effort to enhance growth and efficiency amid a volatile global environment.

P&G recently completed its sixth consecutive fiscal year of at least 4% organic sales growth, demonstrating consistent performance before, during, and after the pandemic. The company has returned over $13 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks in the first three quarters of FY2025.

“Looking ahead, consumers face increasing uncertainty, competition remains fierce, and technology is reshaping daily life,” said CFO Andre Schulten and COO Shailesh Jejurikar at the 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference.

They added that P&G sees major opportunities to expand into underserved segments and improve market penetration, and that further organizational changes will support this growth vision.

Beginning in fiscal 2026, the company will launch a two-year initiative aimed at accelerating value creation across its portfolio, supply chain, and internal structure. (Source: IANS)