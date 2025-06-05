India Commits $20 Billion to Boost Maritime Infrastructure: Sonowal

New Delhi— Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that India has committed $20 billion to develop maritime infrastructure aimed at enhancing multimodal logistics, port connectivity, and trade facilitation.

Speaking at the India Country Session in Oslo, Sonowal emphasized the country’s growing maritime strength and investor-friendly policies. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, India is progressing toward becoming a modern, self-reliant, and globally connected economy,” he said.

He highlighted key reforms aimed at expanding port infrastructure, improving logistics systems, and simplifying business procedures. “These efforts are already boosting port efficiency, increasing cargo volumes, and strengthening investor confidence,” Sonowal noted.

India is also focusing on global trade routes through strategic corridors like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC), and International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

To promote sustainable maritime development, India is setting up three Green Hydrogen Hub Ports—Kandla, Tuticorin, and Paradip—to support the production and export of green hydrogen and alternative fuels. “We’re proud to lead the IMO’s Green Voyage 2050 initiative, helping developing countries in their energy transitions,” Sonowal added.

India is also transforming its maritime digital infrastructure with platforms like ONOP (One Nation-One Port Process), the National Logistics Portal (Marine), and MAITRI – Virtual Trade Corridor. These tools aim to improve transparency, streamline cargo movement, and build real-time trade data systems.

“Our goal is to position India among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047,” Sonowal said, emphasizing India’s commitment to becoming a global maritime leader. (Source: IANS)