High-Level U.S. Delegation in Delhi to Advance Bilateral Trade Deal

New Delhi— A high-level U.S. trade delegation has arrived in New Delhi to accelerate talks on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with India, aiming to finalize an interim deal before a July 9 deadline set by President Donald Trump. The deadline marks the end of a 90-day pause on new U.S. tariffs that were set to target Indian goods.

The visit follows Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent trip to Washington, where key trade discussions were held. Negotiations for a broader agreement are expected to continue into September or October.

India has proposed major tariff reductions—potentially lowering average duties from 13% to 4%—in exchange for relief from U.S. tariff hikes imposed during Trump’s previous term. These proposals mirror concessions India extended in its recent free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

New Delhi is also pushing for greater access to the U.S. market for key industrial exports, including steel, aluminum, pharmaceuticals, and auto components. The U.S. recently doubled safeguard duties on Indian steel and aluminum imports to 50%, prompting India to approach the WTO—but hopes remain for a bilateral resolution.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is seeking expanded access for its agricultural and dairy products. India, however, considers this a sensitive issue due to the livelihoods of small farmers. Limited agricultural imports, such as almonds, may be allowed, but India is expected to seek reciprocal access for its seafood (like shrimp and fish), spices, coffee, and rubber—sectors where it remains globally competitive.

Bilateral trade between India and the U.S. reached $129 billion in 2024, with India posting a trade surplus of $45.7 billion. In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump jointly launched “Mission 500,” aiming to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick recently stated that a trade deal between the two countries is likely to be finalized soon, during remarks at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington. (Source: IANS)