Indian PC Shipments Rise 13% in Q1, Driven by Notebook Demand

New Delhi— India’s personal computer (PC) market saw a 13% year-on-year growth in the January–March quarter of 2025, with shipments (excluding tablets) reaching 3.3 million units, according to a new report by Canalys, now part of Omdia.

This growth was primarily fueled by a 21% surge in notebook shipments, which climbed to 2.4 million units during the quarter. Notebooks continue to anchor India’s digital expansion, driven by hybrid work models and the growing need for productivity tools across both consumer and business segments.

In contrast, tablet shipments in India declined sharply by 24% year-on-year, falling to 1.0 million units in Q1. While the broader PC market is projected to grow 6% in 2025 and cross 15 million units, tablet shipments are expected to contract by 8%.

Looking ahead, Canalys expects stronger momentum in 2026, as companies and consumers enter a device refresh cycle, boosted by growing demand for AI-ready systems.

“Tier-two and tier-three cities are no longer just peripheral markets—they are becoming the core drivers of PC industry growth in India,” said Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Canalys. He noted that growing digital literacy, expanding access to broadband, and increasing use of e-services are pushing more consumers in these areas toward PC adoption for work, education, and entertainment.

“These consumers are highly value-conscious, making informed purchases that emphasize not just price, but also performance, durability, and after-sales support,” Aithal added.

AI-enabled notebooks saw significant traction, posting 253% year-on-year growth in Q1 2025, albeit from a low base. Premium notebook models (priced above $1,000) also registered a strong 49% growth, reflecting increased demand for high-performance machines among both enterprise and individual users.

“AI is becoming a must-have feature for enterprises, while premium PCs are gaining favor among consumers for their versatile capabilities,” Aithal said. He added that commercial PC shipments grew by 11% during the quarter, driven by steady enterprise demand, although government procurement remained weak.

While overall growth in India’s PC and tablet market is expected to be a modest 2% in 2025, the year is shaping up as a critical inflection point, marked by emerging technology trends and shifting buyer behaviors. (Source: IANS)