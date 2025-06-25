Over 14,000 Vehicles Recalled by Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, GM Korea Over Faulty Parts

Seoul— Four automotive companies, including Hyundai Motor and Jaguar Land Rover Korea, will voluntarily recall more than 14,000 vehicles in South Korea due to defective components, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Wednesday.

The recalls affect a total of 14,708 vehicles across 19 models. The companies involved are Hyundai Motor, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, GS Global Corp., and GM Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, the South Korean unit of General Motors.

This action follows a wave of safety-related recalls in recent months. In May, Kia Corporation, BMW Korea, and Hyundai Motor collectively recalled over 16,000 vehicles due to various manufacturing defects. According to the ministry, 16,577 units across 14 models were affected during that round.

Kia recalled 12,949 vehicles, including the Seltos, due to a defect in the high-pressure fuel pipe that could cause fuel leakage and raise the risk of fire. BMW recalled 2,213 units across 11 models, including the 520i, citing improper installation of components in the 48V starter-generator that could lead to battery charging failure. Hyundai also recalled 1,390 units of its Elec City hydrogen fuel cell buses over a design flaw in the hydrogen discharge port cap.

In April, a larger recall was initiated by five companies — Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, and Nissan Korea — involving a combined 117,925 vehicles across 49 models. Volvo alone accounted for 95,573 units, including the XC60, due to a software error that could prevent proper recording of driving data.

The Ministry emphasized its continued oversight of automakers to ensure prompt corrective action and safeguard road safety. Vehicle owners are encouraged to contact their dealers or the relevant authorities to check if their vehicles are affected and arrange for necessary repairs. (Source: IANS)