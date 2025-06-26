Indian Tea Industry Employs 1.2 Million Workers, 58% Women: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi— India’s organized tea sector provides employment to approximately 1.2 million workers, with women comprising a remarkable 58 percent of the workforce, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday.

“Women are leading the growth of India’s tea sector. Our nation continues to make a mark globally with its aromatic teas and steady export rise,” Goyal stated in a post on social media platform X.

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), India exported 263 million kilograms of tea in FY25, generating ₹7,818 crore in export revenue. The latest Commerce Ministry data shows that tea exports rose 10.8 percent year-over-year to $0.92 billion, up from $0.83 billion.

Despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, India’s tea exports reached a 10-year high in 2024 at 255 million kg, as per data from the Tea Board of India.

India exports tea to over 25 countries, with major markets including the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The country ranks among the world’s top five tea exporters, accounting for around 10 percent of global tea exports.

India is renowned for its premium tea varieties — particularly Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri teas — which are globally acclaimed for their unique flavor profiles. Black tea dominates India’s exports, making up roughly 96 percent of total shipments. Other exported varieties include green tea, herbal blends, masala tea, and lemon tea.

To bolster the sector, the Indian government has undertaken several initiatives aimed at increasing production, strengthening the brand identity of Indian tea, and improving the welfare of tea workers and their families.

In Assam, the Assam Valley and Cachar regions are the primary production zones, while in West Bengal, tea is grown mainly in the Dooars, Terai, and Darjeeling regions. Southern India contributes around 17 percent of national output, with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka as key producing states.

Currently, nearly 230,000 small tea growers are actively involved in India’s tea supply chain, underscoring the industry’s critical role in rural employment and the broader economy. (Source: IANS)