New Delhi— Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s claim that two-wheeler sales dropped by 17% and car sales by 8.6% in the past year doesn’t align with official industry data, which shows a strong performance across vehicle segments.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India’s auto industry achieved record sales in the financial year ending March 2025. Passenger vehicle sales reached an all-time high of 4.3 million units, up 2% from the previous year, driven primarily by the growing demand for utility vehicles, which now make up 65% of all passenger vehicle sales.

Two-wheeler sales rebounded with a 9.1% increase, reaching 19.6 million units, while three-wheeler sales grew 6.7% to a record 740,000 units—surpassing the previous peak from FY19.

SIAM attributed the two-wheeler growth to improved rural connectivity and a wider range of advanced scooter models. Other contributing factors included strong domestic demand, infrastructure investment, favorable government policies, and the industry’s shift toward sustainable mobility.

Exports also saw a significant boost. Passenger vehicle exports rose 14.6% to 770,000 units, fueled by demand in Latin America and Africa. Overall, vehicle exports from India jumped 19% year-over-year to a record 5.36 million units in FY25, underscoring the country’s growing stature as a global auto manufacturing hub.

In total, domestic automobile sales rose 7.3%, while exports across all vehicle categories posted a 19.2% gain, directly countering claims of a sectoral slowdown. (Source: IANS)